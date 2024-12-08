Delhi: Police rescue 5 people, including infant, from house fire

New Delhi, Dec 8 (PTI) Five people, including an infant, were rescued from a fire which broke out in a housing apartment in south Delhi's Chhatarpur Enclave, police on Sunday said.

Advertisment

On Friday, a massive fire broke out at Arya Apartments, trapping several residents inside.

Authorities received a call at 8.30 pm and a team was rushed to the spot by the Maidan Garhi Police Station.

"The team found the building engulfed in flames, with panicked residents trapped inside. Head constable Pankaj quickly coordinated the arrangement of water tankers and calmed the public, while head constable Gograj rushed to the top floor to evacuate residents.

Advertisment

"He successfully rescued several individuals, including a woman and her eight-day-old infant," a police officer said.

Another policeman, Head Constable Neeraj, broke the windows of two cars parked in the apartment premises and released their handbrakes to move them away from the other burning car.

Pankaj also rescued a three-year-old boy trapped near the fire.

Advertisment

The fire was eventually extinguished by the fire brigade. PTI BM VN VN