Delhi Police rescue siblings who ran away from home after being scolded by parents

New Delhi, Jan 17 (PTI) Delhi Police recovered two missing children -- a 10-year-old girl and her one year-old brother -- who had left their home after being scolded by their parents, officials said on Friday.

The incident came to light on Wednesday when the children's mother filed a complaint at Narela Police Station, following which an FIR was registered and further investigation was taken up, a police officer said.

Multiple teams were deployed to locate the children. Analysis of over 70 CCTV footages revealed that the children had boarded a bus from Narela Market, the officer said.

"Further tracing efforts led the police to Narela Railway Station, where with the assistance from Government Railway Police (GRP) the children's journey to Mathura was identified," he said.

Police said that the team alerted Mathura police about the development and they were subsequently taken into protective custody by the GRP in Mathura. PTI BM BM OZ OZ