Delhi Police rescues 18 child labourers from jute manufacturing factory

New Delhi, Aug 6 (PTI) Delhi Police, along with the Revenue Department and an NGO, rescued 18 child labourers employed in a jute bag manufacturing factory in northeast Delhi, officials said on Tuesday.

Police have taken action under relevant sections of the Juvenile Justice Act and the Child Labour Act against nine people, they said.

According to the police, most of the children are in the age group of 11 to 17 years and belong to Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Uttrakhand.

In a major rescue operation, 18 children in the age group of 11-17 years, who were working as child labourers, have been rescued, Deputy Commissioner of Police (northeast) Joy Tirkey said. "They were employed in a jute bag manufacturing factory and printing work in the area of Gamri under the Bhajanpura Police jurisdiction," he added.

The officer further said the teams got a tip-off on Monday.

"Following the information, a joint search and rescue operation was conducted in coordination with the SDM of Seelampur, an NGO and the local police in the area of Gamri Village. During the search operation, 18 children were rescued from there," said the DCP.

Police said that action against owners Aslat, Rajkumar, Vicky, Pintu, Sarvesh, Aehsan, Satender, Ansari and Sahil Dabas has been taken.

All the children will be produced before the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) and further investigation of the case is in progress, they added.