Delhi Police rescues two minor siblings from metro station, reunites them with family

New Delhi, Jan 14 (PTI) Two siblings, aged 10 and four, who said they were going to their aunt to escape being beaten at home were reunited with their parents after they were found wandering unattended at the Tilak Nagar Metro Station.

Police officials said on Wednesday that the parents have been counselled and sensitised about the emotional and psychological wellbeing of children.

The alert was sounded after a staffer of the Janakpuri Metro police station noticed the children.

"On being approached, the children told the police that they had left their residence without informing their family in Tihar village and were on their way to their aunt's house. They alleged that their parents used to beat them," a police official said.

Officials engaged them in conversation and conducted a preliminary inquiry. The children were initially hesitant about providing any contact details of their family members.

"After sustained persuasion and counselling, the 10-year-old disclosed their mother's mobile number. Police immediately contacted the parents and asked them to reach the station," the official said.

The parents were advised to provide a safe and supportive environment at home and pay closer attention to the well-being of their children, he said.

The children were handed over to their parents following due verification of their identity and after counselling, police said.