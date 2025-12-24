Delhi Police returns 270 lost or stolen mobile phones to owners in Dwarka

New Delhi, Dec 24 (PTI) The Delhi Police has recovered and returned more than 270 lost or stolen mobile phones to their rightful owners in Dwarka, an official said on Wednesday.

The recovered mobile phones were handed over to their rightful owners during a programme on Tuesday, DCP (Dwarka) Ankit Singh said.

The recoveries were made using the monitoring cell, which traced the mobile phones through technical analysis and verification before contacting the owners, the DCP said. PTI SSJ SMV ARI