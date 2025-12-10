Delhi Police returns 625 lost phones to their owners worth Rs 1 cr

New Delhi, Dec 10 (PTI) The Delhi Police has recovered 625 stolen, snatched and lost mobile phones worth around Rs 1 crore that have been returned to their owners in east Delhi's Shahdara, an official said on Wednesday.

Thirteen teams from police stations across Shahdara found the phones from Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

Police analysed IMEI numbers, call records and data from the CEIR portal, helping trace 225 phones through the central database alone.

Of the total 625 phones traced so far, 321 were reported lost, 202 stolen, 61 snatched, 39 house theft cases and two linked to robberies, he added.

Police teams from GTB Enclave and Seemapuri made the highest recoveries with 221 and 165 phones, respectively.

"A handing-over ceremony was held on December 8 at the DCP, Shahdara office where 45 recovered phones were returned to their rightful owners," the officer said.