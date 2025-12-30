Delhi Police returns over 1,000 lost, stolen mobile phones to owners

New Delhi, Dec 30 (PTI) The Delhi Police has returned more than 1,000 lost and stolen mobile phones to their rightful owners, an official said on Tuesday.

According to the police, over 70 teams were deployed across Delhi and in neighbouring states, using technical surveillance, digital tracking and sustained field operations to trace and recover the handsets.

The programme was presided over by Special Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Madhup Tewari, who handed over the recovered phones to their owners.

Joint Commissioner of Police (Southern Range) SK Jain, along with other senior officers, attended the event. PTI BM NB