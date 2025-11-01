Delhi Police reunite 75 missing persons under 'Operation Milap'

New Delhi, Nov 1 (PTI) The Delhi Police has traced and reunited 75 missing people, including 28 missing or kidnapped children, with their families in October under its special initiative 'Operation Milap', an official said on Saturday.

The traced people include 28 children and 47 adults who were reported missing from various parts of the district between October 1 and October 31.

Acting promptly on reports of missing and kidnapped persons, the local police launched extensive and coordinated search operations, they said.

"The search teams checked CCTV footage, circulated photographs of the missing persons at bus stands, railway stations, auto and e-rickshaw stands, and carried out door-to-door enquiries. Drivers, conductors and local vendors were questioned to gather any leads about the movement of the missing individuals. Local informers were also engaged, and records of nearby police stations and hospitals were examined," a senior police officer said.

Police further said that the initiative has yielded encouraging results throughout the year in southwest Delhi.

From January 1 to October 31, a total of 1,114 missing people have been traced, including 366 children and 748 adults.