Delhi Police reunites 311 missing people with their families

New Delhi, Dec 20 (PTI) Delhi Police has reunited 311 missing people, including children with their families under its operation 'Milap' since January 2024, an official said on Friday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara) Prashant Gautam said that 311 individuals, including 118 minor girls, 86 minor boys, and 107 adults, were rescued.

Among the rescued people, 183 were from Shahdara while 128 were traced to other districts of Delhi and across India, the officer said.

He said that 274 people were rescued from Delhi, followed by 20 people in Uttar Pradesh 20 and four from Bihar.

A 14-year-old boy, who was missing for the last eight years was found in Lucknow and a 16-year-old girl missing since 2018 was rescued from Telangana. Both were reunited with their families, the DCP said. PTI BM OZ OZ