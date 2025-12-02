Delhi Police reunites 84 missing children, adults under Operation Milap in Nov

New Delhi, Dec 2 (PTI) The Delhi Police traced 84 missing people, 30 of them children, and reunited them with their families in November under its Operation Milap, an officer said on Tuesday.

The 30 children had either gone missing or were kidnapped, the officer said.

"With this, the southwest district has traced a total of 1,201 missing people -- 399 minors and 802 adults -- between January 1 and November 30 this year," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southwest) Amit Goel said in a statement.

The officer said police, soon after receiving a missing person or kidnapping complaint, would make local enquiries, scan CCTVs, and launch searches at auto, e-rickshaw and bus stands, railway stations, and interact with drivers, conductors and vendors.

Photographs of the missing persons are circulated widely, and records of nearby police stations and hospitals are checked. Local informers also play a key role.

"Teams across 12 police stations in the district contributed to the recovery of missing people during the month," he said.

The officer said Kapashera Police Station traced nine missing children and 14 adults, while Palam village police found four children and five adults.

Vasant Kunj North traced two girls and two adults, Sagarpur located eight adults, Kishangarh reunited two girls and seven adults, Vasant Kunj South found three children and five adults, and RK Puram recovered one minor girl and one adult.

Vasant Vihar traced four children and two adults, Sarojini Nagar traced one minor girl and one adult, Safdarjung Enclave staff traced two girls and five adults, South Campus traced one adult, and Delhi Cantt traced two minor girls and three adults. PTI BM VN VN