Delhi Police rewards IT professional for catching hit-and-run accused

New Delhi, Aug 17 (PTI) A 27-year-old IT professional has been rewarded for displaying exemplary courage by chasing and catching a truck driver running away after hitting a pedestrian in West Delhi's Pashim Vihar, an official said.

According to ACP (Traffic) Dinesh Kumar Gupta, a PCR call was received regarding an injured person lying on the outer Ring Road on August 17 at 3 am. Police reached the spot but no eyewitness was found.

Meanwhile, the police received another call claiming the caller, Ritik Vats, a resident of Delhi's Mohan Garden, had chased and caught the truck driver allegedly involved in the accident.

The police team reached there and arrested the accused truck driver, Gupta said.

"Public hero namely Ritik Vats, who is an IT professional in an MNC in the area of Rohini, had done an exemplary and brave work in nabbing the accused and offending vehicle involved in the blind hit-and-run case," Delhi Police said in a press statement.

It further stated that Special Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Ajay Chaudhry gave him a cash reward of Rs 10,000 with a commendation certificate. PTI ALK MNK MNK