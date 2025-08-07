Delhi Police, Rouse Avenue Bar Association hold talks to address civic concerns

New Delhi, Aug 6 (PTI) In a bid to strengthen coordination and address key civic concerns, a meeting was held between the officers of Delhi Police and representatives from the Rouse Avenue Court Bar Association, an official said on Thursday.

The meeting chaired by Joint Commissioner of Police (Central Range), Madhur Verma, on Wednesday focused on pressing issues related to law and order, parking congestion, encroachment, and infrastructure around the court complex.

The meeting convened at the Rouse Avenue Court Complex saw the participation of several senior police officers and prominent members of the Bar association.

"The objective of the meeting was to build mutual understanding and formulate a constructive action plan to resolve parking and encroachment issues that have for long impacted the smooth functioning of the court," DCP (Central) Nidhin Valsan said.

Delhi Police said the meeting enabled open dialogue and meaningful exchange of views between the two sides.

Critical issues such as unauthorised parking, illegal roadside stalls, and congestion near court gates were discussed in detail, the DCP said.

A consensus was reached to hold monthly meetings, maintain effective communication, and expedite the resolution of administrative and security challenges around the court complex. PTI SSJ ANM ARI