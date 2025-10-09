Delhi: Police saves man's life in Barakhamba Road

New Delhi, Oct 9 (PTI) Police personnel saved a 26-year-old man's life after he was found unconscious near Gate No 1 of the Barakhamba Road Metro here, an official said on Thursday.

On October 6, the Police Control Room (PCR) responded to a call about an unconscious person. The victim, identified as Rohit, was lying on the ground with froth coming from his mouth, the official mentioned further.

"Displaying presence of mind and professional efficiency, Head Constable Neeraj Singh Baghel, in charge of the vehicle, assisted by Driver Constable Ashok, administered cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) and provided oxygen support," Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Pawan Kumar said.

The victim regained consciousness and his condition stabilised. He declined hospitalisation, stating he was already under medical care and would consult his personal physician, the DCP added.