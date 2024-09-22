Delhi Police says arrested four men, busted interstate drugs supply racket

New Delhi, Sep 22 (PTI) The Delhi Police on Sunday claimed to have busted an interstate drugs racket with the arrest of four gang members.

Officials said the police also seized 357 kilogrammes of cannabis worth Rs 1.78 crore in the international market.

The accused used to bring the contraband from the bordering areas of Andhra Pradesh and Odisha for supply in Delhi-NCR, they said.

The arrested accused have been identified as Sandeep, Joginder, Naveen Kumar and Rajesh, a senior officer of the Delhi Police's Crime Branch said.

The officer said they received a tip-off about the drugs racket and apprehended Sandeep, Joginder and Naveen Kumar, and seized 357 kilogrammes of cannabis from them.

"During the investigation, a team arrested Odisha native Rajesh, who was in Delhi to collect payment for the contraband supplied by him," the officer added. PTI BM SZM