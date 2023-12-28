Delhi Police scans 900 CCTV cameras to nab cattle smuggler

New Delhi, Dec 28 (PTI) At least 900 CCTV cameras installed on the highways of Delhi, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarkhand were scanned by the Delhi Police to nab the kingpin of a cattle-smuggling gang, police said on Thursday.

Mustafa, 36, a resident of Haryana's Sadar was arrested from Karnal on December 26 by a team of the Begumpur police station, they said.

According to DCP (Rohini) Guriqbal Singh Sidhu, Mustafa was previously involved in 16 criminal cases, including smuggling and thefts of cattle in Delhi, NCR and Haryana.

A case of cattle robbery was registered on November 1 in the Begumpur area. The complainant told police that the accused had robbed his three buffalos and three calves on gunpoint from his house.

"On November 11, one of the alleged Saadiq, a resident of Uttrakhand's Haridwar, was arrested and two buffalos were rescued from his possession. Besides, Rs 24,780 were also recovered from him, which he had received after selling one of the buffalos," Sidhu said.

On sustained interrogation, Saadiq disclosed that he was a member of a cattle-smuggling gang active in the Delhi-NCR area. He also disclosed the name of the gang's kingpin as Mustafa.

The team of the Begumpur police station analysed more than 900 CCTV footages spread over a stretch of around 530 kilometres in Delhi, Haryana, UP and Uttarakhand, which worked as the escape routes of Mustafa and his gang.

"Following sustained efforts of more than one month, our team managed to nab Mustafa. He has disclosed that he was operating his gang with 10 members," said Siddhu, adding efforts are being made to ascertain his involvements in other cases registered in Delhi.

Police said with the arrest of Mustafa, three other cases of cattle smuggling have been solved. PTI ALK MNK ALK MNK MNK