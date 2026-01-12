Delhi Police seek threat callers’ numbers from daughter in Shalimar Bagh woman’s murder probe

New Delhi, Jan 12 (PTI) Two days after the killing of a 44-year-old woman in northwest Delhi's Shalimar Bagh, police on Monday said they have sought details of phone numbers from her daughter after learning that the family had allegedly received threats earlier.

Rachna Yadav, a resident of Shalimar Bagh and the president of the resident welfare association (RWA) of her locality, was shot dead, allegedly by hired professionals, when she stepped out of her house on January 10.

Investigators are examining whether the threats that originated from the 2023 killing of Yadav’s husband, a case in which she was a key prosecution witness, are also related to her murder directly.

The murder is suspected to be linked to the killing of Yadav's husband, Vijendra Yadav, which was allegedly carried out due to previous enmity.

In that case, Bharat Yadav and five others were named as accused. While five accused were arrested and are currently facing trial, the main accused, Bharat Yadav, remains absconding and has been declared a proclaimed offender.

Police said Rachna Yadav was the main witness in her husband’s murder case, and her testimony was considered crucial for the prosecution. Investigators believe the killing may have been aimed at intimidating witnesses and weakening the case.

According to police, the daughter of the deceased was questioned in detail and asked to share phone numbers, call logs and any messages related to past threats received by the family.

"We are analysing the numbers and checking them against our database to ascertain whether they are linked to known criminals or associates of the accused in the earlier murder case,” a senior police officer said on Monday.

Investigators also said preliminary findings suggest that the assailants had been lying in wait near Yadav’s residence for around half an hour before carrying out the attack. CCTV footage accessed so far indicates that the two men reached the spot well before the victim stepped out of her house, police said.

"The waiting period suggests a planned and targeted killing. The assailants appeared to be tracking her routine and waited patiently for her to come out," an officer involved in the probe said, adding that this strengthens the suspicion that the shooters were hired professionals.

Police said as Rachna Yadav stepped out of her house around 11 am and walked only a few steps, she was intercepted by the attackers. One of them asked her name, and after she identified herself, he allegedly shot her in the head at close range before fleeing the spot with his accomplice.

Eyewitnesses told police that a brief scuffle preceded the firing. Yadav was rushed to a nearby hospital but was declared dead on arrival.

Meanwhile, investigators have recovered the motorcycle used by the attackers from near Helipad Road in Rohini. The bike was found abandoned and was later identified as a stolen vehicle taken from the Netaji Subhash Place area in September last year.

Since the recovery spot is close to Urban Extension Road-II, which connects Delhi with Haryana, police suspect the assailants may have escaped to the neighbouring state.

Police said CCTV cameras installed along the possible escape route are being scanned to track the movement of the attackers after the crime. Footage from the area near the crime scene has already captured one of the assailants.

Several teams have been formed to probe the murder, police said, adding that efforts are being intensified to identify and arrest the assailants at the earliest. Further investigation is underway. PTI SSJ AMJ AMJ