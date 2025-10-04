Delhi Police seize 150 kg illegal firecrackers, 1 held

New Delhi, Oct 4 (PTI) The Delhi Police has recovered 150 kilograms of illegal firecrackers and arrested a woman in northwest Delhi ahead of Diwali, an official said on Saturday.

The accused, identified as Vini Chopra, a resident of Shakurpur, was arrested following a tip-off regarding the sale and storage of illegal firecrackers, he said.

"Chopra had been selling firecrackers discreetly to clients and stored a large quantity at her residence in violation of the law. The storage of such a huge quantity in a densely populated locality posed a serious threat to residents and their property," a senior police officer added.

A raid at her house led to the recovery of 150 kg of firecrackers. The police have registered a case under relevant sections of the Explosives Act and Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at Subhash Place police station. All recovered firecrackers have been seized.

Further investigation is underway, police added. PTI SSJ HIG HIG