Delhi Police seize DVR containing footage of incident leading to St Columba's School student suicide

New Delhi, Nov 21 (PTI) The Delhi Police has seized a digital video recorder containing footage of the incident that allegedly led to the suicide of a Class 10 student who had accused four staff members of St Columba's School of mentally harassing him, an official said on Friday.
An FIR under charges related to abetment to suicide was registered on Wednesday, a day after the boy allegedly jumped from the Rajendra Place Metro Station around 2.34 pm and died.
A senior police officer said the boy had left a suicide note naming a few teachers, alleging mental harassment, apologising to his family and expressing a wish that his organs be donated.
Police have recorded statements of several classmates and seized the DVR, which purportedly contains the recording of the alleged incident in which the teachers reprimanded and humiliated him after he fell while performing at the school's drama club, the officer said.
The staff members named in the note will be called for questioning, he added.
Meanwhile, four staffers, including the headmistress (Classes 4–10), the coordinator for Classes 9 and 10, and two teachers, have been placed under temporary suspension.
A senior Delhi Education Department official said a committee has been constituted to probe the allegations and review the school's conduct. It has been asked to submit its report within three days.
The student's father told PTI that the suspension was "only temporary" and demanded the arrest of the teachers named in the FIR.