Delhi Police seizes 156 kg 'ganja'; 2 arrested

New Delhi, Mar 9 (PTI) Delhi Police claimed to have busted an interstate drug racket by arresting two suppliers and seizing 156 kg of 'ganja' (cannabis) worth around Rs 78 lakh in the international market, an official said on Sunday.

"The Crime Branch of Delhi Police recently launched a crackdown based on specific inputs. On February 24, a trap was set up near the Raja Garden flyover. Vijay Singh (43), a resident of Rajasthan, was intercepted and a search of his SUV led to the discovery of 75 plastic sacks containing ganja," a police officer said.

During interrogation, Vijay revealed that he worked as a carrier for a drug trafficker named Vineet, and procured the contraband from Nagpur, police said.

His primary role was to deliver consignments to Amit, a resident of Soniya Vihar in Delhi. Amit was arrested on February 28, police said.

Investigation revealed that Amit was a close relative of Vineet and played a crucial role in distributing cannabis to potential buyers in Delhi-National Capital Region.

Amit also had a criminal history, with prior involvement in four excise cases and one rape case.

His role in the wider drug network is currently under investigation, police said.