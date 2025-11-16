Delhi Police seizes heroin worth Rs 30 lakh; 2 arrested

New Delhi, Nov 16 (PTI) The Crime Branch of Delhi Police has arrested two men with heroin worth Rs 30 lakh to dismantle a drug racket, officials said on Sunday.

According to police, 282 gm of heroin was seized during the operation, in which Firoz (22) and his associate Sompal (26) were arrested after separate raids in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh.

A tip-off was received on November 4 about alleged heroin supplier Firoz, who was expected in Shastri Park to deliver a consignment, a senior police officer said.

"Based on the information, a raiding team arrested Firoz from the spot, and seized his motorcycle and 262 gm of heroin found in his possession," the officer said.

During interrogation, Firoz disclosed that he procured heroin from suppliers in Uttar Pradesh and delivered it to receivers in Delhi.

He also revealed the identity of his associate Sompal, who sourced the narcotic from Bareilly. Acting on the lead, police arrested Sompal from Bareilly on November 8, and seized another 20 gm of heroin from him, the officer said.

A probe is underway to trace and arrest the remaining members of the supply chain, police said.