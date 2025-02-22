Delhi Police seizes illegal property of drug dealer worth over Rs 1.78 crore

New Delhi, Feb 20 (PTI) The Delhi Police seized illegal properties worth Rs 1.78 crore linked to a drug peddler in the Bhalswa Dairy area of outer north Delhi, an official said on Saturday.

According to the police, the accused, Taslima alias Putti, was arrested under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act in June 2024, along with 400 grams of heroin.

As part of the larger investigation, the police uncovered a massive financial trail of drug money, and seven properties linked to Taslima's drug dealings were identified, valued at Rs 1.78 crore, the official said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer North) Nidhi Valsan said, "These properties, suspected to have been purchased using proceeds from drug trafficking, were seized under Section 68F(1) of the NDPS Act, 1985. The order for seizure and freezing was forwarded to the Ministry of Finance, Department of Revenue, at Lok Nayak Bhawan, New Delhi, for final approval." Following approval, the accused was summoned for a financial probe, requiring her to appear in person or through a representative and present documents proving that the properties were acquired through legitimate means. However, she failed to justify her assets, leading the competent authorities to issue an order to freeze the seven illegally acquired properties.

Furthermore, the Competent Authority, SAFEM(FOP) Act & NDPS Act, Delhi, has forwarded a copy of the freezing order to the Director of DUSIB and the Commissioner of MCD. The order explicitly directs that no sale or purchase of the frozen properties shall take place without prior approval from the competent authority, the DCP said. PTI SSG BM ARD ARD