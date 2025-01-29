Delhi Police seizes Rs 1.87 crores in cash ahead of assembly polls

New Delhi, Jan 29 (PTI) The Delhi Police have seized more than Rs 1.87 crore in cash in three different operations ahead of the assembly polls in the national capital, an official said on Wednesday.

Police said that the Railway Unit, Northwest, and Southwest district police have collectively seized the money in separate operations.

The cash, suspected to be linked to illicit activities, was recovered during routine patrols and election surveillance, according to a statement from the Delhi Police.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Railway) KPS Malhotra said that the railway unit team seized Rs 32.61 lakh from Sabzi Mandi Railway Station.

"On January 28 at Sabzi Mandi Railway Station, the police apprehended Jaswinder Pal (48), a resident of Ropar, Punjab, who was in possession of Rs 32.61 lakh in unaccounted cash. The suspect was intercepted while carrying a black backpack containing 6,282 notes of Rs 500, 601 notes of Rs 200, and smaller denominations," said the DCP.

Upon questioning, Pal told police that he had traveled from Punjab to Delhi by Jan Shatabdi Express and claimed that he had been sent by his brother-in-law to collect the cash-filled bag. However, he was unable to provide any valid documentation or proof of cash ownership.

The DCP said that the Income Tax Department and the concerned Election Cell were immediately informed for further investigation into the source and purpose of the cash. The Income Tax Department took custody of the suspect and the seized cash for further proceedings.

In another operation, a team from the Northwest district seized Rs 1.50 crore ahead of the assembly polls.

"Our teams seized Rs 1.50 crore in unaccounted cash from six people during enforcement measures ahead of the elections. The seizure was made as part of efforts to curb electoral malpractices," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northwest) Bhisham Singh said.

He added that the police intercepted suspects carrying large sums of cash without valid proof, leading to the confiscation of the amount. The suspects were taken into custody, and the investigation is ongoing.

In the third operation, the Southwest Police seized Rs 3.98 lakh at a picket.

"A team from the Palam area seized Rs 3.98 lakh from three people during vehicle checks at Nasirpur Road, Manglapuri. The suspects were identified as Aajam (27), Md Maroof (38), and Sakir Raja (31), all residents of Uttar Pradesh. None of them could provide a valid explanation or documentation for the cash. The Election Flying Squad and an Executive Magistrate were informed, and the seized amount was taken into custody for further investigation," said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southwest) Surendra Choudhary.

According to poll data shared by the Delhi Police, from January 7 to January 27, law enforcement agencies have seized Rs 7.60 crore in cash so far. PTI BM ARD ARD