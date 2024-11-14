Delhi Police seizes Rs 2 lakh in fake currency; one held

New Delhi, Nov 14 (PTI) Delhi Police has arrested a man after seizing about Rs 2 lakh in counterfeit currency from his possession, an official said on Thursday.

According to the police, the accused, Vikash Bhardwaj (42), was previously involved in a fake currency case registered in Lucknow. He was also named in an attempt to murder case registered at the Shahbad Dairy police station in Delhi.

A tip-off was received on Wednesday which said a member of a fake currency racket would come near the bus stand close to the SDM office at Naya Bans in north-west Delhi to supply a large amount of fake currency, a police officer said.

"A team was formed which nabbed Bhardwaj, the accused, from the said spot. On search, police found 399 fake notes of Rs 500 denomination in his bag. The accused has been taken into custody," the officer added. PTI BM ARI