Delhi Police sets up committee to study new criminal laws

New Delhi: The Delhi Police has set up a 14-member committee to study the three new criminal laws and prepare study material for its personnel, officials said on Wednesday.

The three laws -- Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam and Bharatiya Nagrik Suraksha Sanhita -- have been cleared by President Draupadi Murmu and are likely to be notified later this month.

The panel will be headed by Special Commissioner of Police Chhaya Sharma and comprises Deputy Commissioner of Police Joy Tirkey, Additional DCP Uma Shankar, Assistant Commissioner of Police Hari Singh, Inspectors Rajiv Kumar, Rajeev Bhardwaj, Naresh Malik, Devender Singh, Arun Kumar, Suresh Kumar, Anil Berwal and Sanjeev Kumar and two sub-inspectors Somveer and Rajni Kant.

The committee, under the chairmanship of Sharma, will have to prepare course material for the investigating officers of the force for practical understanding and study of new provisions and changes in the procedures, an official said.

An order dated January 2 from the Delhi Police Headquarters said the committee may rope in lawyers and retired police personnel to fine-tune the course material to ensure that it is in sync with the judicial process.

The co-opted members will also be useful later in conducting classes for Delhi Police personnel and train them in practical applications of BNS, BSA and BNSS, the order said.

According to officials, the Delhi Police has appointed retired ACPs Rajender Singh and Ram Singh and criminal lawyers Raunak Singh and Akhand Pratap Singh as the co-opt members.

"This committee shall also endeavour to update the skills of the investigating officers under the new laws as mentioned above so that once the notification for application and change over from old CrPC, IPC and IEA to new BNSS, BNS and BSA respectively is done, our IOs or staff should be well aware of the procedural aspects as well as the nuances of the changes made in the new sections," the order said.

The committee may begin to create new training material to be used by Delhi Police for its officers as ready reckoners and for study at Delhi Police Academy.

The Committee shall also be consulting the District DCPs and Joint CPs of Delhi Police for improvements in the material and simultaneously consulting NPA (National Police Academies), NLU (National Law Universities) and Judicial Academy for good references and training materials to be incorporated in our documents, the order added.