Delhi Police SHO booked under anti-corruption law

New Delhi, Dec 18 (PTI) Delhi Police have booked a station house officer for allegedly demanding bribe to pursue an investigation on another case, an official said on Thursday.

A resident of Gandhi Nagar in East Delhi filed a complaint against the SHO, alleging that between July 11 and July 31, the SHO demanded bribes in exchange for proceeding with the investigation in a case and threatened to adversely affect the matter if the demands were not met.

The complainant claimed that Rs 25,000 was initially paid, followed by another Rs 10,000, under duress through a beat officer identified as Head Constable Arvind, a senior police officer said.

The complainant has also claimed to own supporting material, including CCTV footage, to substantiate the allegations of illegal gratification.

Police said the complaint was examined and a preliminary enquiry was conducted, during which a prima facie case under the Prevention of Corruption Act was found to be made out.

Subsequently, a case was registered on December 8, the officer added.

Further investigation is underway to ascertain the role of the accused police personnel and to verify the evidence cited by the complainant. Appropriate legal action will be taken based on the outcome of the probe, officials said. PTI SSJ HIG