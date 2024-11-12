Delhi Police SI held for accepting bribe of Rs 10,000

New Delhi, Nov 12 (PTI) The vigilance department has apprehended a Delhi Police sub-inspector for taking a bribe of Rs 10,000 to issue notice to accused persons in a fraud case, an official said on Tuesday.

Advertisment

The accused SI, Shripal, was posted at Laxmi Nagar police station.

The vigilance unit received a complaint from a Laxmi Nagar resident who runs a business of agricultural products alleging that he was defrauded in July by some persons based in Karnataka and Bengal, an officer said.

"He lodged a complaint in the matter at Laxmi Nagar police station and the matter was transferred to SI Shripal. When no action was taken on his complaint, the complainant approached Shripal and requested him to initiate action. But Shripal demanded Rs 20,000 for issuing notice to the accused persons," the officer said.

Advertisment

On November 11, Shripal asked the complainant to pay the first instalment of Rs 10,000. A raid was conducted by the vigilance department and Shripal was apprehended, the officer said. PTI BM DIV DIV