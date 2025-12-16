Delhi Police SI held for taking Rs 10,000 'bribe' for bail report

New Delhi, Dec 16 (PTI) A Delhi Police sub-inspector has been arrested while allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 10,000 from a complainant for preparing a favourable bail report at a police station in Rohini, officials said on Tuesday.

Sub-Inspector Bharat Dahiya, posted at the Prem Nagar police station, was caught red-handed during a trap laid by the Vigilance Unit at the police station on Monday evening, they said.

A resident of Ghaziabad had approached the Vigilance Unit, alleging that the sub-inspector had demanded money for preparing a favourable bail report in a case involving the complainant's mother.

"The accused initially demanded Rs 2 lakh, which was later negotiated to Rs 50,000. The complainant had already paid Rs 5,000 earlier and the conversation was audio-recorded," a senior police officer said.

Police said the complainant was allegedly threatened with the implication of other family members in additional cases if the demand was not met.

The complaint was verified and a trap laid at the Prem Nagar police station on Monday.

"At the pre-arranged time, the complainant handed over Rs 10,000 to the accused on his demand, after which the vigilance team immediately apprehended him and recovered the money," the officer said.

A case under the provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered. The accused officer has been arrested and remanded in judicial custody.

Further investigation is underway. PTI SSJ RC