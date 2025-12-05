Delhi Police SI held for taking Rs 15,000 bribe

New Delhi, Dec 5 (PTI) The Vigilance Unit of the Delhi Police has arrested a woman sub-inspector for accepting a bribe of Rs 15,000 from a complainant, an official said on Friday.

According to the Vigilance Unit, a woman from Sangam Vihar had approached them on Thursday alleging that SI Namita, the investigating officer in a case registered by her, had demanded Rs 2 lakh to ensure that the case was handled favourably.

Namita was posted at Sangam Vihar police station, they added.

"The complainant alleged that the officer warned that refusal to pay would weaken the case," the officer said.

Acting on the complaint, the Vigilance Unit laid a trap the same evening at the police station. At the pre-decided time, the complainant met the accused, who allegedly demanded the first instalment of Rs 15,000.

The officer then asked the complainant to place the cash inside a file kept on her table. As soon as the money was handed over, the team entered the office, apprehended the officer and recovered the bribe amount from her possession.

"An FIR was registered and further investigation was taken up," said the officer. PTI BM APL