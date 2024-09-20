Delhi Police slaps MCOCA against gangster Hashim Baba

New Delhi, Sep 20 (PTI) Delhi Police on Friday slapped the stringent MCOCA (Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act) against a jailed gangster Hashim Baba, who was suspected to be involved in the murder of South Delhi based gym trainer, officials said.

According to police sources, the northeast district police has booked Hashim Baba, whose original name is Ashim, and his eight other associates for running a crime syndicate, including gang wars in the district.

The MCOCA is invoked on criminals to combat organised crime.

Earlier in July, in a fallout of a gang war, Baba's gang members were allegedly involved in the murder of a patient at GTB hospital in east Delhi. Though, it was a case of mistaken identity.

Two of his sharpshooters were nabbed in a joint operation by Delhi and Uttar Pradesh Police forces following an encounter in Muzaffar Nagar on Thursday.

Baba was arrested by the Special Cell of the Delhi Police in 2019 and was also booked under the MCOCA, according to a Delhi Police dossier.

Despite being in incarceration, Baba is believed to run his syndicate from behind bars.

Presently, Baba is facing 17 criminal cases, including murder, attempt to murder and dacoity in east Delhi's Jaffrabad, Bhajanpura and Welcome areas.

The murders were executed by the members of Hashim Baba's gang on his orders, a police officer said.

It is also believed that Hashim Baba formed an alliance with gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, an accused in the murder of Punjabi singer-politician Sidhu Moosewala, inside the Tihar Jail. PTI ALK AS AS