Delhi Police solves burglary case using facial recognition technology

New Delhi, Feb 28 (PTI) Delhi Police has solved a burglary case with the help of the facial recognition system (FRS) technology and arrested two men, officials said on Friday.

Police said that stolen cash amounting to Rs 5.87 lakh along with diamonds and pearls broken from the stolen jewellery has been recovered.

A PCR call was received on February 16 reporting a burglary at a house in Mukherjee Nagar in Northwest Delhi, police said.

The complainant, Naveen Kumar Chopra, informed that his house had been broken into and gold items were stolen. Following his complaint an FIR was registered and investigation was launched, they said.

A police team analysed CCTV footage and obtained a clear image of the suspect. Using FRS technology, the suspect was identified as Imran (28) from Timarpur, who is a habitual offender with a previous involvement in theft, officials said.

The team conducted a raid at the accused's house in his native village, leading to his arrest. During interrogation, he confessed to the crime and revealed that he had sold the stolen jewellery to a goldsmith, Sachin Verma (36), they added.

Following Imran's disclosure, the police recovered Rs 5.87 lakh in cash and some stolen articles including diamonds and pearls, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northwest) Bhisham Singh said.

Further investigations led to the arrest of Verma, from whom the police recovered jewellery fragments. Sachin admitted to selling the gold to jewellers in Ghaziabad, the officer said.

However, he had no previous criminal record. Efforts are ongoing to recover the remaining stolen jewellery, he added.