Delhi Police Special Cell busts terror module, three suspects held after multi-state raids

New Delhi, Sep 11 (PTI) A terror module was busted and three suspected operatives arrested after the Special Cell of Delhi Police and Central agencies carried out coordinated raids across multiple states, police sources said on Thursday.

Two suspects -- Aftab and Sufiyan, both residents of Mumbai -- were arrested from Delhi, while another accused, identified as Ashar Danish, was apprehended from Ranchi, said the source.

The raids were carried out after intelligence inputs indicated that a module was planning a major terror attack in the country.

Searches at multiple locations have led to the recovery of weapons, chemicals and material used in making Improvised Explosive Devices (IED).

"Police teams recovered components and electronic equipment used in making IEDs. Several chemicals, including sodium bicarbonate, along with gas masks, electrical cables, fuse points, wires and other electrical equipment were seized," said the source.

In Ranchi, a raid at Danish's hideout led to the recovery of chemicals and other materials suspected to be used in making explosives.

"Preliminary investigation suggests that the module was in touch with their handlers and was preparing for a large-scale attack," the source added.

Interrogation of the arrested suspects is underway to ascertain their network, funding and potential targets.

Central agencies are now analysing the digital devices seized from them to track their contacts and possible international links.

The arrests, police said, have averted a possible terror strike in the country.