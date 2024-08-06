Delhi Police starts probe into video showing school students pelting stones, damaging vehicles

New Delhi, Aug 6 (PTI) The Delhi Police has started an investigation into a viral video showing a group of school students pelting stones and damaging vehicles in Azadpur area of northwest Delhi on Tuesday, officials said.

Police said a PCR call regarding some students damaging vehicles was received and teams were sent to the spot.

"We have received some videos where some students can be seen damaging vehicles by pelting stones. We have launched an investigation into the matter," a senior police officer said. PTI BM BM KSS KSS