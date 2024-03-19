Delhi Police starts removing barricades at Ghazipur border as farmers halt march

New Delhi, Mar 19 (PTI) The Delhi police on Tuesday started removing cemented blocks and barriers to resume easy movement for commuters at the Ghazipur border, with farmers halting their march towards the national capital.

Advertisment

"For better flow of the traffic movement, we have decided to remove cemented barriers from Ghazipur border. The process of removing barriers may take a day or two," a senior police officer said.

The deployment of police and paramilitary forces will ensure strict vigil round the clock. Force deployment will stay in place," the officer added.

Earlier, the Delhi Police had removed cement barriers for the commuters at the Tikri and Singhu borders for the commuters on February 25.

Advertisment

"The relaxations have also been given to the commuters at the other two borders - Singhu and Tikri. At Singhu, the concrete barricades which were put up at side lanes of the flyover connecting Delhi-Haryana have been removed. The barricades on the flyover, however, are still there," said the police officer.

He added that most of the Tikri border has been opened with the removal of the concrete barricades but the iron barricades are still placed on the roadside.

An officer said that the local police are still keeping an eye on the borders.

Advertisment

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha had called the 'Delhi Chalo' march last month, following which the protesting farmers and Haryana Police personnel clashed at the Punjab-Haryana border.

The Delhi Police had sealed the Tikri, Singhu, and Ghazipur borders with heavy deployment of police personnel and multi-layered barricades of concrete and iron nails on February 13.

Some commuters said that opening of these barriers will ease the issue of traffic congestion and people wil be able to reach their destination on time. PTI BM ALK RPA