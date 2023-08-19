Delhi Police stopped people from attending 'We20 meeting': Jairam Ramesh

New Delhi, Aug 19 (PTI) Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh on Saturday claimed that the Delhi Police stopped people from attending a 'We20 meeting' organised by activists inside a building that belongs to the CPI(M).

Ramesh said the meeting was perfectly peaceful with no street protests and while he managed to enter the venue at HKS Surjeet Bhavan at 10.30 am, it was difficult to get out.

There was no immediate reaction from the Delhi Police.

"It is extraordinary that Delhi Police is stopping people from attending the We20 meeting organised by activists representing We, The People, inside a building that belongs to the CPM," Ramesh said on X.

"The meeting is perfectly peaceful. There are no street protests. I managed to enter at 10:30 am before Delhi Police started its operation but finding it difficult to exit now. This is New India Democracy," he said.

Ramesh also tagged a post by an activist who claimed that the Delhi Police was trying to shut down the 'We 20' meeting and "preventing" Ramesh from leaving the venue after speaking. PTI ASK RHL