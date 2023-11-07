Delhi Police sub-inspector booked, suspended for extorting money from man

New Delhi, Nov 7 (PTI) An FIR has been registered against a Delhi Police sub-inspector for allegedly illegally confining and extorting Rs 50,000 from an employee of a security company, police said on Monday.

Sub-Inspector Ankit Panwar, who is posted at Lodhi Colony police station, has also been suspended, they said.

On September 24, Panwar detained Abhishek Mishra for hours at Lodhi Colony police station in a case of theft. When Mishra's brother Anurag came to know about this and approached police, he was asked to pay Rs 50,000, police said.

Anurag paid the money but later informed senior authorities of Delhi Police.

According to police sources, Mishra is a relative of a leader from Ladakh.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Chandan Chaudhary ordered a departmental inquiry into the matter and suspended Mishra after it was completed, police said.

Subsequently, the vigilance department of Delhi Police registered an FIR against Mishra under the provisions of the Indian Penal Code and the Prevention of Corruption Act, they said.

Initially, the station house officer of Lodhi Colony police station was sent to the District Lines but was reinstated after it was found that he was not involved in the matter, they said.