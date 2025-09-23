Delhi Police sub-inspector caught taking Rs 2 lakh bribe

New Delhi, Sep 23 (PTI) A Delhi Police sub-inspector was arrested while he was allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 2 lakh from a complainant, officials said on Tuesday.

Accused sub-inspector Karamveer Singh was posted at the Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations (IFSO) unit of the Special Cell in Dwarka since 2019.

“Complainant Vishnu Bishnoi, along with his counsel, approached police alleging that Singh had demanded a bribe of Rs 5 lakh to de-freeze his bank account and other linked accounts that had been frozen during an investigation,” a senior police officer said.

The complainant said he had already appeared before IFSO officials several times in compliance with a notice issued under Section 35(3) of the BNSS.

On Tuesday, Singh allegedly asked the complainant to meet him at Dwarka Sector-14 Metro station to hand over the first instalment of Rs 2 lakh. Singh arrived in his personal car and took the complainant inside before driving away, the officer said.

“A vigilance team followed the vehicle and managed to intercept it after about two kilometres. Singh attempted to flee but was apprehended. The bribe amount of Rs 2 lakh was recovered from the dashboard of his car,” the officer said.

An FIR under the Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered at Vigilance police station and further investigation is underway, he added.