Delhi Police sub-inspector killed after his scooter hits divider

New Delhi, Apr 28 (PTI) A Delhi Police sub-inspector was killed after his scooter hit a divider here, officials on Sunday said.

The deceased has been identified as NK Pavitharan, who was attached to the crime team of the east district, they said.

Around 10.30 pm on Saturday, Pavitharan lost balance and his scooter hit a divider, leaving him seriously injured, a senior police officer said.

The officer further said that he was rushed to the Lady Harding Hospital, where he was declared dead. "Further investigation into the matter has been started," he added. PTI BM BM MNK MNK