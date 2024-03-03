Delhi Police sub-inspector shoots self in apartment

New Delhi, Mar 3 (PTI) A sub-inspector of Delhi Police died by allegedly shooting himself with a pistol at his flat in east Delhi, in a suspected case of suicide, officials said on Sunday.

According to police, the deceased has been identified as K Ganesh, a resident of Telangana who was currently posted at the Madhur Vihar police station here.

"In the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday at around 2 am, the police got a call from the family members of the SI, saying the officer was not responding to their calls," a senior police officer said.

This raised suspicion and the local police rushed to the Ganesh's flat in Madhur Vihar, the officer said.

As the apartment was found locked from inside, the police team climbed up to the balcony of the flat, situated on the building's first floor. On peeping through the glass pane, they spotted SI Ganesh lying dead inside with a pistol on his lap, the officer added.

"Crime and forensic teams were called to the spot. Prima facie, it seems the SI committed suicide using a firearm," the officer said No suicide note has yet been recovered from the spot, the officer said, adding that further probe is underway in the matter. PTI BM RPA