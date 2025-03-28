Delhi Police suspends 3 personnel including inspector for 'bribery'

New Delhi, Mar 27 (PTI) The Delhi Police has suspended three of its personnel for alleged bribery, an official said on Thursday.

Those suspended are Inspector Dinesh Kumar, Head Constable Sanwar Mal and Constable Shubham Gill, police said.

A departmental inquiry has also been ordered against them.

Police sources said the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested a constable and a head constable-rank personnel on Thursday for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 2.5 lakh.

According to the sources, a station house officer (SHO) was also involved in the case. PTI BM RC