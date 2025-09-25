Delhi Police SWAT tops firing category at NSG's counter-terror exercise

New Delhi: The Delhi Police SWAT commandos secured the first position in the firing category during a two-week Clusterised Joint Counter Terrorism Training (CJCTT) exercise organised by the National Security Guard (NSG) in Gurugram, an official said on Thursday.

The exercise, held from August 25 to September 6 at the NSG training centre, was aimed at enhancing counter-terror capabilities of various state police forces and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), the Delhi Police said in a statement.

"A total of eight commando teams representing the Border Security Force (BSF), Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Jammu and Kashmir Police, Chandigarh Police, Haryana Police, Delhi Police and Uttar Pradesh ATS took part in the exercise," read the statement.

The participating teams underwent drills including day-and-night firing in varying conditions, house and bus interventions, train rescue operations, slithering, and handling of emerging IED threats. The exercise also featured simulated hostage rescue missions and tactical counter-terror operations in multiple scenarios.

The Delhi Police team, led by Sub-Inspector Arun Kumar and comprising 18 commandos divided into three HIT (Hostage Intervention Team) units, performed well in the firing competition.

According to police, the drills tested firing accuracy, trigger control, sight alignment and adaptability under stress.