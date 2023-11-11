Delhi Police takes out flag march in overcrowded markets

New Delhi, Nov 11 (PTI) The Delhi Police on Saturday took out a flag march in overcrowded markets, officials said.

Advertisment

"A flag march was took out in south Delhi which started from Virat Chowk, Ambedkar Nagar in view of ongoing festive season. Securty of other markets like the Janpath Market, Connaught Place, Sarojani Market, Khan Market, Chandni Chowk, and Sadar Bazar has been tightened," a senior police official said.

Police said that in view of the festive season, the SHOs of different areas have already been directed to keep a strict vigil in their area.

"We have asked the traffic police to arrange proper facilities for parking and to issue alerts regarding traffic jams for the convenience of commuters," officials said. PTI BM MNK MNK MNK