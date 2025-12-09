Delhi Police takes proclaimed offender into custody from Sikar jail for burglary in Dwarka

New Delhi, Dec 9 (PTI) The Delhi Police has taken a man into custody from the Sikar jail in Rajasthan for a robbery in Dwarka in 2024, an official said on Tuesday.

Naim (48) was wanted for the burglary at an apartment in Sector 19, Dwarka, in 2024, where two men broke into the house of Subhash Chand Pandey and fled with gold and silver jewellery while he was away, a senior police officer said.

Though the two burglars and a goldsmith were arrested earlier, a significant portion of the stolen jewellery remained undetected.

During investigation, police learnt that a part of the stolen jewellery had allegedly been shared with Naim and another associate.

Probing further, police found that Naim was lodged in Sikar jail in another case, following which a production warrant was obtained.

After his arrest, police recovered many gold ornaments from his Meerut residence.

“Naim was involved in six previous cases and had formed a burglary racket operating across Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan," the officer said. PTI BM ARI