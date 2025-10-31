Delhi Police tighten noose around cyber crime: Victims defrauded of Rs 1 lakh can now file e-FIRs

New Delhi, Oct 30 (PTI) In response to a surge in cyber crimes that cost Delhi residents over Rs 1,000 crore in 2024, the Delhi Police has now lowered the threshold for filing e-FIRs in cyber financial fraud cases from Rs 10 lakh to Rs 1 lakh, aiming for quicker redressal and stronger digital policing.

Victims of online fraud involving Rs 1 lakh and above can now file e-FIRs from November 1, an official said on Thursday.

The facility, which currently applies to fraud of Rs 10 lakh or above, will now allow victims defrauded of a lesser amount to file complaints easily at any police station in the national capital.

According to the officer, complainants can visit any police station, where staff at the Integrated Help Desk will record their complaint and register an e-FIR if the defrauded amount exceeds Rs 1 lakh.

"Earlier, we used to get 70 to 80 complaints per month, resulting in eFIRs, reporting of fraud of Rs 10 lakh or above. With the new decision of lowering the threshold to Rs 1 lakh, we are expecting that the number will rise to 700-800 complaints per month for filing of the e-FIRs," Special Commissioner of Police (Crime Branch) Devesh Chandra Srivastava told PTI.

Srivastava highlighted that under the new initiative, complainants who have lost Rs 1 lakh or more can also call the cyber helpline at 1930. The call taker will register the complaint on the portal, which will automatically be converted into an e-FIR, the senior officer mentioned, adding that the Delhi Police receives over 3,000 calls concerning cyber fraud on this helpline daily.

"The other major feature is that victims in such cases can visit the police station and file an e-FIR with the assistance of the newly established integrated help desk staff," he said, adding that the e-FIR will then be forwarded to the concerned cyber police station for further investigation.

"Besides the 20 call takers at the 1930 helpline number, we have a total of 225 police stations in the national capital where the victims can walk in and register their complaint. Hence, we will have extra manpower to redress cyber-related problems at the earliest," the Special CP said.

According to the official, cyber financial fraud complaints involving amounts less than Rs 1 lakh will also continue to be registered through the National Cyber Helpline 1930 or even at any of the police stations in Delhi.

He noted that cyber fraud ranging from Rs 1 lakh to 25 lakh will be handled by the concerned police stations. "Complaints of fraud from Rs 25 lakh to 50 lakh will be handled by the Crime Branch, and if the amount exceeds Rs 50 lakh, the cases will be handled by the IFSO Unit," he said.

All these cases will then be investigated on par with regular FIRs by the cyber police stations, the Crime Branch and the Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations (IFSO) unit, Srivastava said.

"The initiative is aimed at ensuring prompt investigation, recovery, and legal action in cyber fraud cases, providing faster and more transparent redressal for victims," the officer noted.

The move will also integrate digital verification and real-time acknowledgement features, reducing procedural delays and ensuring accountability, he added.

The Delhi Police said the new system will help residents report various digital financial crimes, such as UPI scams, investment fraud, and identity thefts more conveniently.

In 2024, fraudsters duped Delhi residents of nearly Rs 1,000 crore, with investment scams, digital arrests and boss scams emerging as the most common cybercrimes, according to official data.

Of the total defrauded amount, around 10 per cent was successfully frozen in bank accounts in 2024, pending recovery following court orders. This year, however, in coordination with banks, the Delhi Police managed to freeze nearly 20 per cent of the defrauded funds, marking a significant improvement in curbing financial losses.

The Delhi Police have advised citizens not to join online investment groups, download unidentified .apk files, or transfer money without verification.