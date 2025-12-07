Delhi Police tighten patrols, clubs told to recheck, boost fire safety after Goa tragedy

New Delhi, Dec 7 (PTI) With Christmas and New Year crowds expected to surge in the national capital, the Delhi Police announced on Sunday that patrolling will be intensified across major party zones, and that clubs, bars, restaurants, and event venues have been instructed to review their fire safety compliance.

These directions follow a deadly blaze at a nightclub in Goa that resulted in the deaths of 25 people on Saturday, leading to renewed scrutiny of fire preparedness in entertainment venues across the country.

According to the police, establishments in the national capital must ensure that fire extinguishers are functional, exits are unobstructed, and electrical loads are monitored. They emphasised that nights with heavy crowds require strict adherence to emergency protocols.

Joy Singh, founder of Raasta and Yeti clubs in the capital, said his outlets are fully aligned with all rules issued by authorities.

"All our outlets are fully compliant, and we follow every norm issued by the authorities. Regarding the Goa incident, most clubs already adhere to all the rules here in Delhi. It is a heartbreaking incident. Every human life is important," Singh told PTI.

He highlighted the need for strict adherence to regulations for anyone entering the nightlife sector.

"If someone is entering this space, I would strongly suggest they follow the rules. It is an ever-evolving world, and nothing is more important than our people who come to our clubs. We must be careful and follow all the norms laid down so that they have a good and safe evening," he said.

Manpreet Singh, treasurer of the National Restaurant Association of India, told PTI that venues hosting social gatherings must treat fire-safety norms as non-negotiable.

"When you run a club, bar or restaurant, it is crucial that fire safety norms are followed. One of the most important factors is ensuring there are as many exits as possible so people can escape easily," he said.

He also noted that crowd density must always be monitored. "In restaurants, the seating arrangement controls the number of patrons, but in clubs and bars, people often stand. If too many people gather in one place, it can lead to a stampede-like situation during an evacuation or make escape extremely difficult. There should be no obstructions near the doors, and exits must always be kept clear," he said.

Regular club-goers in the capital also expressed their concerns. Priyankaa, a resident of Lutyens' Delhi, remarked that nightlife spaces should feel safe for those seeking a respite from hectic routines.

"After a whole day of work, many of us go out to relax, meet friends, network and try something new. Clubs are where we unwind after a hectic week. Incidents like the Goa fire instil a sense of fear because we are supposed to feel safe in these places. Fire safety is paramount. It has become a little scary now, and we hope authorities and establishments take every precaution," she said.

The Delhi Police further informed that checks with district authorities and fire officials will be strengthened across the festive period to ensure compliance at high-density venues.

Another officer mentioned that a robust security plan for the upcoming festivals is already in place.

"We have already deployed additional PCRs, motorcycle riders and increased foot patrolling in the city. Additional force has been deployed outside nightclubs, and we will maintain strict vigilance to ensure that all regulations are followed," said the officer. PTI SGV BM MPL MPL