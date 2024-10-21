Delhi Police tightens security across markets, alerts railway and metro staff after Rohini blast

New Delhi, Oct 21 (PTI) Delhi Police has beefed up security arrangements in various markets, which are bustling with shoppers during the festival season, and asked the railway and Metro staff to be on high alert following the blast in front of CRPF school in Rohini's Prashant Vihar area, officials said on Monday.

Advertisment

The strong explosion ripped through a wall of the CRPF school on Sunday morning. No one was hurt in the blast which also damaged hoardings of nearby shops and window panes of vehicles parked near the site.

"We have asked our staff to keep a tight vigil on every single railway and metro station. Additional force deployment will be made to check any suspicious activities," a senior police officer said.

The officer said that joint patrolling teams with the Railway Protection Force (RPF), Government Railway Police (GRP) and other stakeholders have been deployed.

Advertisment

"Teams will immediately inform senior officials if they see any suspicious activities," said the officer.

Both foot and motorcycle patrolling have already been enhanced, the officer said.

"Anti-sabotage checks are being conducted regularly along the railway tracks with the help of dog squads and bomb disposal teams. We have also asked the railway staff of many adjoining cities to keep strict vigil in and around the railway stations and railway tracks," said the officer.

Advertisment

While agencies are usually on alert ahead of Diwali due to the threat of terror attacks, security has been further beefed up in the national capital and its different markets to maintain law and order and to keep strict vigil.

Additional police personnel, both in uniform and civil dress, have been deployed across the city and patrolling has intensified in crowded areas, like malls and markets. Patrolling by women police personnel has also been increased.

"CCTV cameras are being continuously monitored by the teams and PCRs were asked to be ready for any situation," the officer said.

Advertisment

Police sources said that prominent markets, including Chandni Chowk, Azadpur and Ghazipur, are especially on the radar of the police as many people from outside Delhi visit them frequently.

"Elaborate security arrangements have been made especially in markets, malls, vital installations and crowded places. Police visibility has been enhanced through intensified patrolling and deployments of extra pickets. All staff are on high alert to thwart any untoward incident," another senior police officer said.

The officer said that foot patrolling in market areas has been intensified with maximum police presence and soon teams, along with senior police officers, will organise flag marches.

Advertisment

A senior police officer of the North District said that after the Rohini blast, announcements are being at the Sadar Bazar asking people to remain alert.

"We have decided that there will be no loading and unloading from 12 pm to 8 pm in Sadar Bazar which will help from the traffic point of view and to check the market by police teams ahead of Diwali.

"All preventive measures are being taken by police staff to ensure smooth festival celebrations," said the officer.

Advertisment

Meanwhile, police are also keeping an eye on the movements in border areas.

After the blast, a purported Telegram post circulated on social media which claimed that the blast was carried out in retaliation to the "targeting" of pro-Khalistan separatists allegedly by Indian agents.

The post surfaced on social media late on Sunday evening pointing to the possible involvement of pro-Khalistani separatists behind the blast.

Advertisment

"The police has written to Telegram to the know details of the creator of the group - Justice League Indian - in which the CCTV of the blast was shared with a Khalistan Zindabad watermark on it," a police source said.

A Telegram post by "Justice League India" read, "If Indian coward agency and their master think they can hire filthy goons to target our members to silence our voice then they live in fools world. They can't imagine how close we are to them and how capable we are to strike anytime #KhalistanZindabad #JLI." A team of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) visited the spot on Monday morning.

Sources said the police have recovered a CCTV in which a suspect in a white T-shirt is spotted at the blast site, a night before the explosion.

It is suspected that an Improvised Explosive Device (IED), wrapped in a plastic bag was hidden in a one-foot-deep pit near the CRPF school wall, they said.

Teams of Delhi Police Special Cell, Crime Branch and local police are investigating the case.

An FIR under Sections 326(g) (mischief with severe consequences to public safety) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act and Explosives Act was registered at Prashant Vihar police station. PTI BM RT