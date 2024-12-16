Delhi Police tightens security ahead of year-end festivities

New Delhi, Dec 16 (PTI) Delhi Police has intensified security arrangements and increased deployments across the city, particularly along its borders, ahead of Christmas and New Year celebrations, officials said on Monday.

Over 2,500 police personnel are being deployed at Delhi's borders with Haryana and Uttar Pradesh to maintain law and order, a senior police officer said.

"We have stepped-up security at more than 10 entry points from Haryana and Uttar Pradesh into the national capital," the officer added.

Security has also been blostered in Central and New Delhi areas, he said.

Delhi, which shares borders with Haryana and Uttar Padesh and is close to Rajasthan, sees a significant influx of visitors from these states during the festive season.

"We have directed the staff to intensify night patrolling. Additionally, hotels check-in will be scrutinised to know arrivals in the city. Hotel staffs have been asked to maintain a proper document record," the officer said.

Additional pickets, barricades and personnel -- including paramilitary deployment -- will be made at the borders to tackle nuisance by people from adjoining states, he said.

Delhi Traffic Police has also devised a plan to curb motorcycle stunts and drink driving during the festivities.

All the station house officers have been directed to make a robust plan in their areas to maintain law and order in the city," another police officer said.

He said that deputy commissioners of police of the 15 districts will prepare two shift deployment. PTI BM BM OZ OZ