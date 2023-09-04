Delhi Police tightens security at Rajghat for G20 delegates' visit to Mahatma Gandhi memorial

New Delhi, Sept 4 (PTI) The Delhi Police has made elaborate security and traffic arrangements in and around Rajghat in central Delhi ahead of G20 delegates' visit to Mahatma Gandhi's memorial.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) Sanjay Kumar Sain said, "The delegates will visit Rajghat on September 10. In view of their visit, proper security arrangements are being made and traffic police personnel will ensure their visit goes smoothly." The G20 Leaders' Summit is scheduled to be held from September 9-10. The summit is likely to be attended by more than 30 heads of state and top officials from the European Union and invited guest countries and 14 heads of international organisations.

With four days left for the summit, the Delhi Police has tightened security in the national capital. Senior officials are continuously checking the arrangements and chalking out plans to maintain law and order.

The police are keeping strict vigil in Delhi and its bordering areas, they said.

Rajghat is among the major spots that will see the arrival of delegates.

"Besides managing traffic and ensuring security arrangements, we have also chalked out a proper plan to identify the bordering areas and to secure those properly," Sain said.

"No one will be allowed to fly kites and operating drones will also be strictly prohibited (in the area) on September 10," the senior officer added.

Officials from the city police's northeast district on Monday checked all security measures.

In view of the summit, all security measures are being executed across the northeast district through effective picket checking, group patrolling/flag march and additional deployment of Central Armed Police Forces personnel in sensitive areas, the police said.

"Also, a multi-layer security arrangement, duly backed by ground and aerial surveillance, has been put in place to thwart any untoward incident during the event. Also appealed to all to maintain peace and tranquillity in the area and not pay heed to rumours," Sain wrote in a post on its official handle on X.

Public Works Department Minister Atishi earlier told PTI that preparations for the summit are underway in full swing, with beautification work being carried out. PTI COR NIT SZM