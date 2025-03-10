Delhi Police tightens security in city ahead of Holi, Ramzan Friday prayers

New Delhi: Security has been stepped up at over 100 locations across the national capital ahead of Holi festival and Ramzan's Friday prayers, an official said on Monday.

The upcoming Holi festival coincides with Friday prayers during the holy month of Ramzan.

"No one will be allowed to breach law and order situation for the upcoming Holi and Friday prayers," a senior police officer said, adding that they have already identified sensitive areas.

We have identified more than 100 locations in Delhi where we will deploy additional police force, along with paramilitary forces, the officer said.

Police sources said that some antisocial elements might attempt to create unrest during the coinciding celebrations. Consequently, additional police forces will be deployed in vulnerable locations.

"We have identified Bhajanpura, Dilshad Garden, Jagatpuri, Khajuri Khas, Jafrabad, Jahangirpuri, Azadpur, Seelampur, Okhla, Chand Bagh, Khajuri, Mustafabad, Shiv Vihar, Jafrabad, Maujpur, Brahmpuri, Trilokpuri and Jamia Nagar are among the areas identified as sensitive," a source said.

Before Holi and Friday prayers, senior police officers will conduct meetings with local peace committees to promote communal harmony and discourage the spread of rumours.

Drones will be used for surveillance, and strict action will be taken against those attempting to incite religious or communal tensions, the police said.

Another senior police officer said that officers in plain clothes will be deployed for additional surveillance. These officers will monitor any suspicious activities to ensure timely intervention.

"Delhi Police will take strict action against those attempting to disrupt peace. Special attention will be given to college and hostel areas, where incidents of water balloons and colour-throwing in public spaces have been reported in previous years. If any hooliganism causes distress to public, police intervention will follow immediately," he added. PTI BM SSJ BM NB NB NB