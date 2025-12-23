Delhi Police tightens security in city, near borders ahead of year-end festivities

New Delhi, Dec 23 (PTI) Nearly 20,000 police and paramilitary personnel have been deployed to maintain law and order as part of Delhi Police’s robust security arrangements for Christmas and New Year’s Eve celebrations, an official said on Tuesday.

Police deployment has also been increased in the border areas of the national capital, as it shares borders with Haryana and Uttar Pradesh and is close to Rajasthan. A large crowd is expected to arrive in the city for New Year’s celebrations from these states.

The official said nearly 20,000 police personnel, including traffic and paramilitary personnel, will be on the ground to check hooliganism and traffic violations.

Additional pickets, barricades and paramilitary deployment will be made at the borders to tackle nuisance by people from the adjoining states, the official added.

He said that police personnel have already been deployed in more than 10 locations for Christmas, and security checks will be intensified. Police will also be deployed in 15 more locations from where vehicles will enter Delhi.

"The traffic police have already chalked out a plan to combat motorcycle stunts and drunk driving. Additional forces from different police stations will be deployed to help the traffic police," a senior police officer said.

The official informed that police personnel will be deployed according to shift duties. Station house officers (SHOs) have been ordered to be on the road with their teams to maintain law and order on Christmas and New Year’s Eve.

Teams will impound two or four-wheeler vehicles immediately if anyone is found indulging in stunt-like activities. Strict action will be ensured, the officer said.

"Our teams are checking bus stands, railway stations, hotels, dharamshalas, night shelters and other locations to verify if anyone is staying without providing proper documents. We have already launched our special drive to identify those who are staying illegally in the national capital," he added.

Delhi Traffic Police said their main focus will be on maintaining vehicular movement at Connaught Place, Hauz Khas, markets and near malls.

At Connaught Place, vehicles having valid stickers will be allowed to enter the Inner Circle area. These stickers will be distributed by Delhi Police, the officer added.

He further said that additional force will be deployed at the India Gate as large crowds gather there for the New Year celebrations.

Pickets will be placed at several areas across the city, especially near malls and party areas. A drive to check drunken driving will also be carried out, and those found violating the rules will be penalised, the official said.

Police personnel will also be deployed near hotels, he added.

Traffic checkpoints with breath analysers and designated checkpoints with barricades have also been put up to regulate vehicular movement, while Quick Reaction Teams (QRTs) have been stationed at strategic locations. PTI SSJ BM SSJ OZ OZ