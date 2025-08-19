Delhi Police to compile list of 'undesirable' individuals misusing photos with officers

New Delhi, Aug 19 (PTI) Senior officers of the Delhi Police have been directed to prepare a list of ‘undesirable’ individuals who frequently get photographed with police personnel and allegedly misuse these images to advance their interests in illegal activities, officials said on Tuesday.

Delhi Police Commissioner SBK Singh has assigned this task to the Special Commissioners of Police (Law and Order) for both zones.

It was brought to Singh's attention that certain individuals, known for their questionable backgrounds, attempt to establish relationships with officers to have their photos taken. These images are then used to imply influence or gain leverage in illegal dealings, police sources stated. The commissioner emphasised that any interaction with such individuals should be strictly avoided. He instructed both Special CPs (Law and Order) to identify these persons and compile a list, officials noted. "The list must be submitted to the Special CP (Intelligence) by August 31," a senior police officer said. PTI SSJ SSJ MPL MPL